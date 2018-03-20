A-State Baseball drops midweek contest at Mizzou

Columbia, MO (A-State) – The Arkansas State baseball team fell behind early and couldn’t recover in an 11-1 loss to No. 25 Missouri Tuesday night at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri (16-5) jumped out to a 1-0 edge in the top of the first after a hit-by-pitch, steal, and RBI single, but couldn’t add to the lead on A-State (8-9) starter Nate Alberius. However, Carter Holt relieved Alberius and allowed three runs in the second to allow the Tigers to take a 4-0 advantage.

Mizzou went on to add seven runs in the fourth through sixth innings to put the game out of reach at 11-0. The Red Wolves did get on the board in the top of the seventh after Kyle MacDonald hit his first career triple and came home on a ground out by Jeremy Brown to make the score 11-1, which went on to be the final.

MacDonald led the Red Wolves with two hits at the plate and scored the team’s only run. Logan Andersen hit his second triple of the season, while Brown and Jacob Jablonski both hit doubles. Winston Welch picked up a hit and walked once in his second start of the season.

Tyler LaPlante tossed five innings for the home team and didn’t allow a run on three hits with four strikeouts against one walk to earn the win. The Tigers were led at the plate by Connor Brumfield and Alex Samples, who both registered three hits with Samples driving in five runs.

The Red Wolves and Tigers conclude the two-game midweek set tomorrow at 4 p.m. Arkansas State will send Zachary Patterson to the mound, while Missouri has not announced a starter.