A-State Baseball loses tough series finale at ULM

Monroe, LA (A-State) – The Arkansas State baseball team received a fantastic pitching performance for most of Sunday’s series finale at ULM, but the Warhawks were able to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth and hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs for a 4-0 win at Warhawk Field in Monroe, La.

ULM (13-10, 3-3 SBC) put runners on the corners with one out off A-State (9-12, 1-5 SBC) reliever Coulton Lee before Tanner Kirby entered out of the bullpen. The Warhawks tried to execute a safety squeeze, but Kirby fielded the bunt to hold the runner at third, but failed to get an out. The next hitter hit a ground ball to Tobias Johnson at second and playing in to allow him to force the runner out at the plate.

Kirby then worked ahead to an 0-2 count to Spencer Hemphill and the Red Wolves appeared poised to get out of the inning. However, Kirby’s 0-2 offering found too much of the plate and Hemphill hit a moon shot to left field that just snuck over the fence to give the Warhawks a 4-0 win and series victory.

Peyton Culbertson was fantastic for the Red Wolves with seven scoreless innings and allowed just three hits with seven strikeouts against three walks. Lee entered and had a perfect top of the eighth and got the first out of the ninth before allowing back-to-back hits to get charged with the loss.

The Red Wolves couldn’t ride the momentum from yesterday’s record-setting win as the team left 10 runners on base. A-State put runners on first and second in the top of the first with one out and loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the third, but couldn’t push across a run either time.

Jeremy Brown led the squad with two hits, while Winston Welch hit his first double of the season for A-State’s only extra-base hit of the game.

Arkansas State returns to action Tuesday, March 27 in a midweek contest at Southern Illinois. First pitch from Carbondale, Ill., is set for 5 p.m.