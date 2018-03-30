Campaign signs a "no-no" on right of ways - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Campaign signs a "no-no" on right of ways

(Source: ARDOT via Twitter) (Source: ARDOT via Twitter)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

The political season is soon approaching and state highway officials are asking political candidates and their supporters not to place signs on highway right of ways in the Natural State. 

According to ARDOT spokeman Danny Straessle, it is unlawful to put the signs on highway right of ways and that only "official, directional, informational and/or regulatory highway signs" are allowed on highway property. 

There are also state laws on the issue. 

"There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right of way," ARDOT Director Scott Bennett said. 

The laws cover all unauthorized signs, not just political signs, Bennett said in a statement Friday. 

Small yard-type signs that are found in highway right of ways will be taken down by highway department employees, while the owners of billboard-type signs will be notified and given a chance to take down the signs before highway officials do. 

If the large signs are not removed, they can be picked up at an ARDOT Area Maintenance Office during regular business hours.  

