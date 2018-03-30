Road work on bridge to cause lane closure

The continuing work on the I-40 bridge over Mound City Road in West Memphis will cause state highway crews to temporarily close a lane there in early April.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the routine maintenance work will start April 2 and go through April 6, weather permitting. The eastbound I-40 traffic will have alternating lane closures between mile markers 281 and 282 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on those days.

Both signs and traffic barrels will be in the area and officials ask that drivers use caution in traveling through the area.

