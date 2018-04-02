Pre-k success study examines how Arkansas prepares students - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pre-k success study examines how Arkansas prepares students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A new study has been conducted on how Arkansas is readying preschool-age children for success in school.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the study found the state's students in kindergarten and higher grades from low-income and middle/higher-income families often start school with significant gaps between them.
    
Kathy Smith is the senior program adviser for the Walton Family Foundation, which commissioned the study. She says the study's findings are partly due to educational experiences that aren't available to some young children because of their family's resources.
    
Researcher Diana Schaack says she hopes that the study's results will lead to identification of preschool components that policymakers and foundations might want to support.
    
