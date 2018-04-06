Arkansas court won't pull prosecutor from opioid lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' highest court has rejected the attorney general's effort to force a prosecutor to withdraw from a lawsuit filed by a coalition of local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Friday rejected Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's request to force Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington to withdraw from the lawsuit he filed with dozens of counties and cities last month. Rutledge argued that Ellington, who represents the 2nd judicial district in northeast Arkansas, didn't have the authority to sue on behalf of the state.

Rutledge has filed a separate lawsuit against three drug manufacturers, accusing them of deceptive marketing that fueled a spike in overdose deaths.

