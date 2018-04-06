TRAFFIC ALERT: Road rehab work to close lanes in Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road rehab work to close lanes in Jonesboro

(Source: ARDOT via Twitter) (Source: ARDOT via Twitter)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The work to improve Highway 141 in Jonesboro will also force highway work crews to close lanes, starting Monday. 

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, rehabilitation work on Highway 141, Main Street railroad overpass, and the Lost Creek Bridge will require crews to close lanes daily from Cate Ave. to Woodrow St.

The lanes will be closed 24 hours a day until the work is done, which is expected to take three weeks. 

Also, additional lane closures are expected as work will be done near the bridges between Cate Ave. and County Road 714, highway officials said. 

The closures, as they happen, will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the work is done.

