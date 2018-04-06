Two dead, one injured in Garland County shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two dead, one injured in Garland County shooting

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
(KAIT/KATV) -

Garland County authorities are attempting to piece together what happened after three people were found shot at a home in Garland County early Friday. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, authorities there, who are treating the case as a murder-suicide, got a call after shots were heard at a home around 3:50 a.m. Friday. 

Deputies went to the home and found a man and woman dead, as well as a man injured. 

The man was taken to a local hospital, KATV reported, while the bodies of the man and woman were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Authorities have not released the names of the people who were shot. 

