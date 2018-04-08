A-State Baseball drops tough series finale at GSU 3-2

Atlanta, GA (A-State) – The Arkansas State baseball squad dropped a tough series finale at Georgia State after the Panthers scored a seventh-inning run to take a 3-2 decision as the Red Wolves couldn’t avoid a sweep Sunday afternoon at the GSU Baseball Complex in Atlanta, Ga.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning when Justin Jones walked to lead off the frame. He advanced to second on a wild pitch with two outs and came home on a Jack Thompson RBI double to right field to give Georgia State (16-15, 5-6 SBC) a 3-2 lead. A-State (11-16, 3-8 SBC) put two runners on in each of the final two innings, including two with one out in the ninth, but Bryan White struck out Andrew Leggo and Drew Tipton for his first save of the season.

GSU starter Jordan Lee pitched 7.1 innings and allowed just two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against four walks to earn the win. Arkansas State’s Peyton Culbertson walked five in two innings and was pulled in favor of Coulton Lee, who gave up one run on three hits in five innings of work.

The Panthers out hit A-State 5-4, but neither team had a player with multiple hits. Winston Welch singled in the top of the ninth to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.

Georgia State jumped out to an early 2-0 edge in the bottom of the second with a RBI single from Jones followed by a sacrifice fly from Nick Gatewood, his seventh run driven in during the three-game set.

However, A-State wasted little time responding with a two-out rally in the top of the third that began with a Grant Hawkins walk. Hawkins stole second before being singled in by Kyle MacDonald to cut it to 2-1. Jeremy Brown followed with a RBI double to plate MacDonald to tie the score at 2-2.

Arkansas State returns to action with a home-and-home against Memphis in the midweek. The Red Wolves travel to Memphis Tuesday, April 10 before the Tigers come to Tomlinson Stadium Wednesday, April 11. Both contests feature a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.