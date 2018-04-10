Holland walks in lead run in Cards debut, Brewers win in 10

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - In his St. Louis debut, Greg Holland walked four batters in the 10th inning and forced home the go-ahead run Monday night that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

The 32-year-old Holland, who tied for the NL lead with 41 saves for Colorado last season, was signed as a free agent on opening day. He pitched two innings at Class A before joining the Cardinals earlier in the day.

Holland (0-1) walked two batters to begin the 10th. After a sacrifice bunt, an intentional walk loaded the bases. The three-time All-Star closer then walked Orlando Arcia and was pulled.

Matt Albers (2-0) gave up the tying run in the ninth. The Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs, and Dexter Fowler's sacrificed fly tied it at 4.

Brewers newcomer Lorenzo Cain tripped over the foot of Cardinals first baseman Jose Martinez on a play in the ninth, and both exited. Martinez bruised his right Achilles.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas pitched 6 1-3 innings. He gave up four runs on eight hits. He struck out five and had a balk.

A two-run single by Manny Pina gave the Brewers a 4-3 lead in the fourth.

The Cardinals took a 3-2 in the third with all the runs coming after there were two outs. Fowler hit an RBI single and after Jhoulys Chacin walked the bases loaded, Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run single.

Milwaukee scored twice in the second on a single by Domingo Santana and a two-out double by Arcia.

OUTFIELD ASSISTS

Milwaukee outfielders cut down two runners attempting to take an extra base. In the first, Fowler tried to stretch a single to right center into a double and was thrown out by center fielder Cain. In the second, Ozuna was thrown out at third after hitting a double down the third-base line by left fielder Ryan Braun.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF Brett Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. He replaces OF Christian Yelich (right oblique injury). Phillips, who was 1 for 7 with a triple and seven walks at Colorado Springs, takes the spot of reliever Adrian Houser, who was optioned Sunday to Double-A Biloxi.

Cardinals: RHP Luke Gregerson (left hamstring strain) was to make his third rehab appearance Monday, general manager Mike Girsch said before the game. "We're getting close. We're probably trying to get him back-to-back and see how that goes, but maybe a week or 10 days, something like that in that range," Girsch said. ... 3B Jedd Gyorko (right hamstring strain) did some work on the field Monday, Girsch said. "He's probably a few days from ramping up his baseball activities," said Girsch, who expects Gyorko to be back in about 10 days. ... RHP Brett Cecil (left shoulder strain) also is dealing with tendinitis in his foot, Girsch said. He is not expected back until close to the end of the month if not later.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Suter (1-1, 6.30) will be making his third start of the season. Suter is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in six career games and two starts against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez (1-1, 2.84) has a 1.98 ERA against Milwaukee. That's the second-lowest mark among active pitchers. He pitched 8 1-3 innings on April 4 at Milwaukee and allowed no runs in a 6-0 St. Louis victory.

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.