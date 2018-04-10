UA police discuss addressing violence at homeless camp site

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Police at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville say regularly patrolling homeless encampments would address reports of violence on undeveloped land owned by the university.



Portions of the land are populated by people living in tents. The site is near 7 Hills Homeless Center's day center, which provides showers, food and other services for the area's growing homeless population.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that university police and leaders of local organizations helping the homeless addressed issues regarding the site at a Monday panel discussion.



UA Police Director Steve Gahagans says police hope to have regular patrols of the property rather than react to "increasing reports" of issues. But he says the idea needs more community input.



Center official Jessica Andrews says the focus should be "putting people into housing."



(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)