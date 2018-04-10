Transparency concerns surround the Jacksonville Police Department

Concerns about transparency leave a central Arkansas community wondering if they can trust the interim police director.

According to KARK, social media reports around Jacksonville Sunday night claimed there was a shooting.

However, little information is being released by the police department.

Michael Jones said, "I live here in Jacksonville and to not hear anything at all, not see anything about it, it kind of worries me a little bit because I just want to feel safe in the town I live in."

Residents believe transparency may be slipping away over the last few months since Robert Bamburg became the director.

KARK said that they filed a request for information, but as of Monday night, they have not heard from Bamburg.

