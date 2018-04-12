New poll shows Hutchinson in lead for governor

The general election may be several months away but a new poll shows incumbent Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson with a commanding lead over a Democratic opponent this fall.

According to the Mason Dixon poll released Friday morning, Hutchinson leads Democrat Jared Henderson by a 63% to 24% margin. The poll, which interviewed 625 people from March 21 through 24, has a margin of error of plus or minus four percent.

However, the poll does not take into account that both Hutchinson and Henderson have opponents during the May 22 party primary. Hutchinson will face Republican Jan Morgan, while Henderson will face Democrat Leticia Sanders.

The poll only takes into account a possible general election matchup and did not do polling for the primary.

The poll also gives Hutchinson, who is in his first term, good marks for his work. Hutchinson has a 65% approval rating statewide, while 27% disapprove. Hutchinson also has a 65% approval rating in the 1st District, which covers most if not all of Region 8.

As for Henderson, the political newcomer has about 30% support in the 2nd District and has the possibility to build, especially among Democrats, officials with the poll said.

"Hutchinson runs strong with both Republicans (91-3%) and independents (61-30%). He also is drawing the support of almost one in four self-identified Democrats, as Henderson's current lead among his own party voters is just 50%-24%," the poll noted. "That margin, however, is likely to increase as he becomes better known statewide."

The winners of the primary will face Libertarian Mark West in the November general election.

