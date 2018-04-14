Kansas City police investigating latest shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are investigating the shooting death of a woman found with gunshot injuries along The Paseo parkway in the central part of the city.

Police say officers responded early Saturday to a call for an ambulance at the location and found the woman around 3:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not released the woman's name by midday Saturday, and had announced no arrests in the case.

