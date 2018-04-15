Man accused of shooting girlfriend appears in court

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a Jackson County man was in custody in connection with a shooting on County Road 323 early Sunday.

Cordra Reynolds, 38, of Diaz was arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit first-degree murder and a failure to appear misdemeanor warrant. Boyd said deputies got a call around 5 a.m. Sunday from a hospital about a woman who received a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman, who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, was released from the hospital and gave a statement to authorities, which led to Reynolds' arrest, Boyd said.

She told deputies her boyfriend, Reynolds, came to her home intoxicated and started a fight with her. According to court documents, she accused Reynolds of hitting her in the head and legs along with choking her.

He then put a pistol up to her head and pulled the trigger, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When interviewed by authorities, Reynolds told them he and his girlfriend did have a physical altercation. He also said, "he had his pistol and it accidentally discharged."

When Reynolds asked for a bond reduction, Judge David Boling said he was a “risk to the community.”

Reynolds is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

His next court date was scheduled for May 25.

