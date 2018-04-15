A-State Baseball falters in late innings at UTA

Arlington, TX (A-State) – The Arkansas State baseball team and UT Arlington were tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, but the Mavericks scored nine times the rest of the way to send A-State to an 11-2 loss in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

The Red Wolves (12-20, 4-11 SBC) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Drew Tipton belted a lead-off home run, his first round-tripper of the season, on a 1-1 pitch from UTA (18-17, 9-6 SBC) starter Ka’ikepono Anderson. The lead-off homer was the first for the team since Ty White swatted one on April 22, 2016 against ULM at Tomlinson Stadium. Kyle MacDonald followed with a solo long ball of his own an out later to put A-State ahead 2-0.

The Mavericks responded with a RBI single by David Renning in the bottom of the second before back-to-back doubles from Josh Minjarez and Will Olson tied the game at 2-2 in the third frame. UT Arlington posted its first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Jakob Nunez and added another run on a RBI single by Aaron Funk to move in front 4-2. A seven-run eighth inning put the game out of reach at 11-2.

Peyton Culbertson threw six innings and allowed four runs (all earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts against two walks to take the loss, while the A-State bullpen allowed seven runs in the game’s final two innings. Andrew Gross picked up the win for UTA after relieving Anderson, who lasted 4.2 innings, and he gave up two hits in two innings pitched. Logan Austin tossed an inning before giving way to Daniel James, who went the final 1.1 innings for his fifth save of the season.

Tipton led A-State’s offense with three hits, while Jeremy Brown had two. The rest of team only managed two hits as the Red Wolves were out hit by UT Arlington 16-7. Minjarez and Christian Hollie each had three hits, with Hollie scoring three runs and driving in two.

Arkansas State returns to action against No. 4 Ole Miss on Wednesday, April 18 in a midweek contest. First pitch from Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field is set for 6:30 p.m.