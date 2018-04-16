Arkansas group sews handmade "layettes" for stillborn children - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas group sews handmade "layettes" for stillborn children

(Source: KATV) (Source: KATV)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Our Lady of the Holy Souls in Hillcrest is a group that started meeting once a month to do something special 10 years ago.

They've touched the lives of thousands across the country by hand sewing garments for stillborn babies.

Regina Binz says her son was born 17 weeks in gestation, a moment that still is vivid in her mind.

"Even though I sort of knew what I was expecting,” said Binz. “I wasn't ready for what I was going to see."

Her mom and some other people began sewing garments for stillborn babies because the clothes the hospitals provide are often too large.

Today, Holy Sews has now delivered roughly 8,000 beautifully hand sewn burial "layettes" to all 50 states in the U.S.

Binz says it's the 20 or so volunteers that have helped make Holy Sews what it is today.

The group is holding an online donation drive called, "April Showers," that's geared to raising money for the organization, so they can buy more materials and have a larger impact across the country.

If you would like to give a donation to Holy Sews, you can go to KATV's website for more.

