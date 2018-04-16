World-renowned puppet show returning to Blytheville - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A group coming to Region 8 this week performs worldwide with 9-foot-tall puppets.

Bits N Pieces Theatre brings to life the magical wonderment of literary fantasy. 

See the popular Aesop's Dinosaur Fable "The Dinosaur and the Ant" at the Ritz Civic Center in Blytheville.

Mississippi County Arts Council Executive Director David Lyttle says the songs and dances are all original.

"Students will have an opportunity to interact with creators Holli and Jerry at the end," said Lyttle.

Each show reinforces the core values long told and emphasized by great storytellers.

Showtime is 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20.

Tickets are $10 advance and $15 at the door.

Children 12 and under enter free with a paid adult. 

