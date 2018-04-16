Man cited for setting mobile home on fire

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy cited a Monette man after he set fire to a mobile home.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Deputy Mike Lawrence received a call from Monette Police Officer Kevin Bond regarding a structure fire on County Road 543.

Bond told the deputy the owners of the property started the fire on purpose.

When Lawrence arrived at the scene, Bond informed him that the owners, Tasha Smithee and Joseph Cornish, told him “they started the fire to get rid of the trailer in order to place a new trailer on the property.”

According to the incident report, the couple thought by starting the fire while it was raining, it “would not get out of control.”

Lawrence spoke with Smithee who said they were trying to light the trailer on fire using a lantern. However, after further questioning, she reportedly said “it was an accident” and claimed Cornish started the fire.

Lawrence issued Cornish a citation for unlawful burning.

