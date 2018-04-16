Man cited for setting mobile home on fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man cited for setting mobile home on fire

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MONETTE, AR (KAIT) -

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy cited a Monette man after he set fire to a mobile home.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Deputy Mike Lawrence received a call from Monette Police Officer Kevin Bond regarding a structure fire on County Road 543.

Bond told the deputy the owners of the property started the fire on purpose.

When Lawrence arrived at the scene, Bond informed him that the owners, Tasha Smithee and Joseph Cornish, told him “they started the fire to get rid of the trailer in order to place a new trailer on the property.”

According to the incident report, the couple thought by starting the fire while it was raining, it “would not get out of control.”

Lawrence spoke with Smithee who said they were trying to light the trailer on fire using a lantern. However, after further questioning, she reportedly said “it was an accident” and claimed Cornish started the fire.

Lawrence issued Cornish a citation for unlawful burning.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Sunday, April 29 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 21:39:44 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:10:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

  • Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:27:37 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:51:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

  • Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:24:26 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:39:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly