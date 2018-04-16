13 tornadoes confirmed across AR over stormy weekend

More tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service after a stormy weekend across Arkansas.

According to the NWS, 13 tornadoes were recorded from April 13 to 14 after information was collected by survey teams.

The strongest tornadoes were found to be in Mountainburg in Crawford County and Montrose in Ashley/Chicot counties. Both measuring as EF-2 tornadoes.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson toured the damage in Mountainburg where four people were reportedly injured.

EF-1 tornadoes were found in Lavaca, Ozone, Umpire, Gamaliel, Crossett, and El Paso. An EF-0 was measured in Oppelo and Pencil Bluff.

On Monday, two additional tornadoes were recorded in Union County near El Dorado. However, those storms have not yet been given a rating.

The NWS states the number of tornadoes could change as more surveys are completed.

