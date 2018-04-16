13 tornadoes confirmed across AR over stormy weekend - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

13 tornadoes confirmed across AR over stormy weekend

(Source: NWS Little Rock via Twitter) (Source: NWS Little Rock via Twitter)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

More tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service after a stormy weekend across Arkansas.

According to the NWS, 13 tornadoes were recorded from April 13 to 14 after information was collected by survey teams.

The strongest tornadoes were found to be in Mountainburg in Crawford County and Montrose in Ashley/Chicot counties. Both measuring as EF-2 tornadoes.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson toured the damage in Mountainburg where four people were reportedly injured.

EF-1 tornadoes were found in Lavaca, Ozone, Umpire, Gamaliel, Crossett, and El Paso. An EF-0 was measured in Oppelo and Pencil Bluff.

On Monday, two additional tornadoes were recorded in Union County near El Dorado. However, those storms have not yet been given a rating.

The NWS states the number of tornadoes could change as more surveys are completed.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Sunday, April 29 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 21:39:44 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:10:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

  • Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:27:37 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:51:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

  • Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:24:26 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:39:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly