Dwight Yoakam coming to Jonesboro this fall

(Source: First National Bank Arena via Twitter)

You can spend a fall weekend with Dwight Yoakam in Jonesboro.

The country singer-songwriter comes to First National Bank Arena on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

Prices for those tickets are $39.75, $59.75, and $79.75.

You can purchase them at the Central Box Office, by phone at 870-972-2871, or online at Tickets.Astate.edu.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.