Dwight Yoakam coming to Jonesboro this fall - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dwight Yoakam coming to Jonesboro this fall

(Source: First National Bank Arena via Twitter) (Source: First National Bank Arena via Twitter)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

You can spend a fall weekend with Dwight Yoakam in Jonesboro.

The country singer-songwriter comes to First National Bank Arena on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

Prices for those tickets are $39.75, $59.75, and $79.75.

You can purchase them at the Central Box Office, by phone at 870-972-2871, or online at Tickets.Astate.edu.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Sunday, April 29 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 21:39:44 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:10:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

  • Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:27:37 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:51:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

  • Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:24:26 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:39:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly