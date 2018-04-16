(Bull Shoals State Park) - They say the sight of a Bald Eagle can touch your soul… join us May 4 - May 5 during Eagle Awareness Weekend at Bull Shoals-White River State Park and see if the Bald Eagle touches your soul.

The Bald Eagle is not only our national symbol, it is also symbolic of our ability to save and preserve species. This will be your chance to get out and see a Bald Eagle and a Golden Eagle and various other birds of prey up close. In years past, most visitors to this event also have spotted bald eagles in the wild. This year’s guest speakers will include Tim Ernst, a local nature photographer and author who will be premiering his latest Book “Arkansas Beauty”. Rodney Paul the director of The Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas and the Dickerson Park Zoo from Springfield, Missouri, will showcase a live mature Bald Eagle, a Golden Eagle and other birds of prey, all within arm’s reach.

For more information and a detailed schedule contact the park at (870) 445-3629,

e-mail bullshoalswhiteriver@arkansas.gov, or visit us on the web at www.ArkansasStateParks.com/bullshoalswhiteriver