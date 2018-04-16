Artisans Market on the Square during the 56th Annual Folk Festival in Mountain View is April 20 and 21 and will offer all Arkansas arts and crafts from juried members and guests of the Arkansas Craft Guild. The Market is located on Washington Street next to Mountain View Music, behind the Courthouse. Hours are Friday, April 20, 11 to 6, and Saturday, the 21st, 9 to 4.

Local instructors of flame-worked bead making Sage and Tom Holland have new work to sell, and Maria Smith, Bear Pen Beads, a former student of Sage, will give shoppers a wonderful selection of one of a kind jewelry. Woodturner Liz Lloyd and her husband Lewie, knifemaker, from Mountain View, continue to make the Market a special place to get heirloom quality crafts.

Wonderful flame-painted copper pins, necklaces, bracelets and wall art will be shown by Racheal and Skip Mathews, Copper Colorists, who also have a shop at the Ozark Folk Center. Jackie Robinett joined the Market last fall and became a Guild member with his large hand-carved wooden fish. He makes custom pieces from photos for those who like to throw back their catch.

Tammy Sue Pope has been a mainstay of the show with her goat milk soaps, lip balms, and lotions, and this year she has some brand new products to check out. Many festival goers are familiar with Doris Fountain’s fabric décor, chenille pillows, and Santas. Maybe her popular fiddler husband, Roger Fountain, will show up and play a tune.

Another new member of the Guild is Michael Hicks from Romance, making hand-stitched leather bags, totes, purses, and wallets. Marie Busch, Ozark Pantry, makes some delicious jellies with cute names like ‘Toe Jam,” which you’ll have to read the label or ask her about. She also has dry baking mixes, drawn from her café and food truck experience locally. Also in the artisan food department, KYYA Chocolate, new Guild members Cindy and Rick Boosey from Tontitown, will have some very special chocolates for discerning tastes. Norma Matthews, returning to the Market, has a large selection of quilts.

A uniquely special instrument maker who calls himself Rotten Roger brings cigar box or toilet seat stringed instruments, a booth that will bring smiles to every age. Greg Hall will have his hand thrown stoneware pottery. Cindy Rice, Bad Hair Day Hats, who crochets many types of hats and accessories, has joined the craft show this year, and she has a new thing – dog tutus and toddler tutus.

The Market has new artists Susan Jeter, with pottery and photography, Ronnie Williams, Dragonfly Jewelry, and Eugene McCall, wooden rolling pins using multiple colors of woods, bracelets, art pieces, and turntables like you’ve never seen before. Randy’s Rings and Things have been in attendance with their hand-stamped rings that can be customized. All the artists are geared up and ready to break out of winter, so shoppers will enjoy their walk behind the white picket fence.

Website: www.arkansascraftguild.org

Phone: 870-269-4120

Email Address: arkansascraftguild@gmail.com

Gallery Shipping Address: 104 East Main Street, Mountain View, AR 72560

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 800, Mountain View, AR 72560

Gallery hours: 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday – Saturday