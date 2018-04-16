Affidavit: Man kept woman in home beating, strangling, and raping her for 3 days

Jonesboro police arrested a man after a woman said he kept her confined in a home for three days, beating, strangling, and raping her.

On Sunday, police were called to a home on South Main Street about a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene, the woman told police that 32-year-old Terry Crow, kept her in her home for three days. During that time she said he beat, strangled, sexually assaulted, and raped her.

In the probable cause affidavit, the woman said she tried to escape, but Crow tackled her in her yard and dragged her back inside.

She told police she got another chance to escape and ran to a nearby house to call 911.

Officers located Crow on South Church Street, where he was arrested. Court documents show police also found a marijuana pipe, a glass pipe for smoking meth, and a burnt tinfoil "boat," commonly used for smoking meth.

Crow is charged with aggravated assault on a family member or household member, rape/sexual intercourse/forcible compulsion, kidnapping/false imprisonment first-degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge set his bond at $150,000. He's due back in court on May 25.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.