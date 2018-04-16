ARDOT wants input on possible Marmaduke intersection improvements

ARDOT officials ask Marmaduke residents to participate in Tuesday night's city council meeting to hear about possible improvements at a busy intersection.

According to Brad Smithee, engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, city leaders plan to discuss improvements at Highway 49 and 34.

“ARDOT has provided two design possibilities to the city of Marmaduke for its comments regarding intersection improvements at Hwy 49 and Hwy 34,” Smithee said. “We are at a conceptual stage of design and are asking the city’s input before we proceed with the next phases of designing the intersection.”

The meeting begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Marmaduke City Hall, 307 W Mill Street.

