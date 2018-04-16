Dispatcher heard "glass breaking" as woman reported home break-in, suspect arrested

Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, a woman called Jonesboro E-911 when someone tried to break into her home.

While talking to the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit, the dispatcher “could hear glass breaking during the call.”

Officers immediately responded to the woman’s apartment on Belt Street where they reported finding the front door kicked in.

The victim told officers her ex-boyfriend, 36-year-old Wesley Slate, broke her back windows and kicked in her front door when she wouldn’t answer his phone call.

Once inside the apartment, she said Slate threatened to kill her.

Just before officers arrived, Slate left the scene, but they found him in a neighboring yard. He appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” according to the court documents.

“Slate admitted to going to the residence and going into the residence,” the affidavit said. “Slate denied threatening the victim.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Slate with residential burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening, and public intoxication. The judge also issued a no-contact order with the victim.

Slate is being held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment in circuit court on May 25.

