Man accused of DWI-drugs after police say he walked away from crash

Jonesboro police arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after they say he tried to walk away from a crash with injury.

On Thursday, April 12, police responded to a collision at the intersection of Highland and Harrisburg Road.

Before officers could arrive, however, 20-year-old Donald Mitchusson tried to drive away from the scene but his vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit, was inoperable.

So he began walking south on Harrisburg Road.

Officers caught up with Mitchusson and took him into custody for leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

Upon further investigation, officers at the crash scene also arrested him on suspicion of careless and prohibited driving, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked, and DWI-drugs.

While at a local hospital, officers attempted to get both a urine and a blood sample from Mitchusson. But he would not respond to either request.

“Due to the officers not knowing if this was normal behavior, defiant behavior, or behavior from intoxication, they got a search warrant and then had a medical professional draw Mitchusson’s blood,” the affidavit said.

The added charge of refusal to submit was added to the list of allegations.

On Monday, April 16, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Mitchusson with the listed crimes and set his bond at $10,000 cash/surety with a circuit court appearance on May 25.

