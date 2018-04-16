USAF Airman Austin Croney is the son of Bobbie and Bob Croney of Melbourne. (Source: U.S. Dept. of Defense)

Congratulations to our Region 8 Hometown Hero USAF Airman Austin D. Croney.

He recently graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

In addition to completing the intensive, eight-week training program, Croney also earned four credits toward an associate degree in applied science.

Croney is the son of Bobbie and Bob Croney, and brother of Shylo Croney of Melbourne, Ark.

He graduated Mountain View High School in 2015.

