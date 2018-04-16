Hometown Hero: USAF Airman Austin D. Croney - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hometown Hero: USAF Airman Austin D. Croney

USAF Airman Austin Croney is the son of Bobbie and Bob Croney of Melbourne. (Source: U.S. Dept. of Defense) USAF Airman Austin Croney is the son of Bobbie and Bob Croney of Melbourne. (Source: U.S. Dept. of Defense)
MELBOURNE, AR (KAIT) -

Congratulations to our Region 8 Hometown Hero USAF Airman Austin D. Croney.

He recently graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

In addition to completing the intensive, eight-week training program, Croney also earned four credits toward an associate degree in applied science.

Croney is the son of Bobbie and Bob Croney, and brother of Shylo Croney of Melbourne, Ark.

He graduated Mountain View High School in 2015.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Sunday, April 29 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 21:39:44 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:10:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

  • Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:27:37 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:51:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

  • Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:24:26 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:39:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly