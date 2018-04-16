No arrests made in massive Paragould field fire as investigation closes

The investigation into a field fire in Paragould has been closed.

Several area fire departments were called to the fire on November 28, 2017, along Highway 69.

The fire spread to nearby homes on South 6th Avenue and Locust Street, setting two homes on fire, and injuring two people with minor burns.

Several homes and businesses had to evacuate due to the fire threat and smoke.

At the time, Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang said the fire started in the middle of the field and was believed to be man-made.

On April 16, 2018, Chris Rollings with the Paragould Fire Department said the case was officially closed, and no arrests have been made.

