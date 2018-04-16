Candidate questions home address of other candidate in race for Craighead Co. JP

Ballots for the May Primary Election in Craighead County have already been completed, but the Election Commission called an emergency meeting Monday to address an issue that may affect those ballots.

Chairman of the Election Commission Jeanette Robertson called the emergency meeting after receiving a letter from one of the candidates running.

Kevin Williams is running for JP in District 13.

Williams wrote a letter to the commission questioning the address of the other candidate, Aaron Harris.

According to Robertson, Williams believes Harris does not live at the address in District 13 that he filed with.

The purpose of this emergency meeting was to let Williams know the commission does not have the authority to rule on the legitimacy of Harris’ address.

“What we needed to do as a commission is give him the correct directions to let him know that we as a county committee did not have the authority to make this decision about whether the residency of Mr. Harris was correct or not and qualified him to be a candidate or not,” Robertson said. “So, a circuit court is going to have to make that decision if he chooses to pursue this.”

Robertson said generally if a circuit judge rules a candidate does not have the correct residency after the ballots are completed, the judge will order the commission not to count that candidate's votes.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you any new details.

