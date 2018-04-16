Homeless shelter targeting two specific groups in volunteer push - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Homeless shelter targeting two specific groups in volunteer push

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The HUB in downtown Jonesboro recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, but now they’re in need of volunteers to be able to continue functioning for the years to come.

Volunteer Director Kimberly Bartee said they have a set of returning volunteers, but they’re always in need of help.

From working as a receptionist, or intake position, to visiting with people in the coffee and snacks area, Bartee says any little bit helps.

“We’re looking forward to having anyone who is willing to help to help,” Bartee said. “We’ve got many things that need to be in place so just give me a call and I’ll guide you to the right way to help us.”

The HUB is targeting teachers with the upcoming summer break, and retirees who might be willing to volunteer for a few hours in the coming months. 

The HUB is open on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you can volunteer during their off hours, Bartee said they have several projects that could use help as well.

If you want to volunteer, call 870-333-5731 or visit the HUB’s Facebook page.

