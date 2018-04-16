School board votes to give bus drivers bonus - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

School board votes to give bus drivers bonus

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

After a strike and several meetings, the Blytheville Public Schools bus drivers received their $300 bonus.

Last month, there was a delay in bus transportation at Blytheville Public Schools.

Bus drivers went on a strike in response to finding out they would not be getting a bonus that other employees did.

Superintendent Richard Atwill met with the drivers to discuss the issue.

Because the school board is in charge of making those decisions, Atwill took the bus drivers’ complaints to the board.

According to the meeting minutes, the board voted unanimously Monday, April 2, to give the bus drivers that $300 bonus as well.

  Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:10 PM EDT
    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

  Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:51 PM EDT
    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

  Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:39 PM EDT
    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

