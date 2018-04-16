School board votes to give bus drivers bonus

After a strike and several meetings, the Blytheville Public Schools bus drivers received their $300 bonus.

Last month, there was a delay in bus transportation at Blytheville Public Schools.

Bus drivers went on a strike in response to finding out they would not be getting a bonus that other employees did.

Superintendent Richard Atwill met with the drivers to discuss the issue.

Because the school board is in charge of making those decisions, Atwill took the bus drivers’ complaints to the board.

According to the meeting minutes, the board voted unanimously Monday, April 2, to give the bus drivers that $300 bonus as well.

