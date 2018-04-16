Attorney General's office warns of scammers during severe weather season

It is springtime which means that severe weather will pass through Region 8 from time to time.

Along with the storms, scam contractors are also out seeking to take advantage of homeowners seeking repairs.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is reminding residents that con artists may try to take advantage of severe weather victims.

The Attorney General’s office released the following tips to avoid falling victims to the scams.

Find a reputable contractor by asking friends and family for recommendations.

Consider contacting the Arkansas Contractor’s Licensing Board to verify a contractor is licensed and has not had any complaints filed against it.

Avoid home repair solicitors who ask for an upfront payment or who will not provide a written contract.

Check at least three references from the contractor

Check with the AG’s office or the Better Business Bureau to find of if the company has a complaint history.

Obtain a written and detailed contract that includes the grade, quality, name brand, and quantity of any materials used. The name and address of the contractor must be on the contract.

Avoid pay for the entire job up front.

Remember that all contracts resulting from door-to-door sales must include buyer’s rights to cancel within three business days after the contract is signed.

Make sure all warranties and guarantees are in writing.

For more information and tips to avoid scams, contact the Attorney General’s office at 800-482-8982.

