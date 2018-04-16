Greene Co. to receive more than $1 million in repair money

Greene County is set to receive more than $1 million in state-aid and grant money to make various improvements.

Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon said the state-aid money will be used to improve roadways, including County Roads 626, 808, and 515.

“We are looking at about $450,000 of that money coming in, and that money is going to be used on several roadways,” McMillon said. “The money will be utilized to go in and dig out soft spots, pack them back in with the right material, and look at some type of overlay on those roadways.”

Grant money provided by the Arkansas Department of Transportation has allowed the county to partner with Arkansas Game and Fish to improve Lake Ashbaugh Road.

“We are looking at about $250,000,” McMillon said. “That’s money that’s available for roadways that lead to some type of recreational water source. The Lake Ashbaugh area, there’s a lot of fishing and hunting that goes on out there. County Roads 101 and 104 will receive that money and go in and reclaim that road. We’ll grind the asphalt back into the ground below and hopefully get our base built up a little better and then come in with a paving project over the top of it.”

Roadways aren’t the only thing benefiting from grant money.

McMillon said due to all the in 2017, the county will be able to preserve an old bridge on County Road 229.

“We’ll be receiving $317,000 to help with a large project around the bridge near the Evening Star area that crosses over the Cache River,” he said. “It’s important because we don’t want to replace that bridge. There’s washing going on around it. We’ll use the money to stabilize that bank along that bridge area and that way we’ll preserve it.”

Though the county is used to receiving state-aid funding, McMillon credits his team’s hard work for the amount of grant money made available to the county.

“These have come because of the relationships we’ve been able to build,” McMillon said. “We always want to be going after tax-payer money, if we can bring it back into Greene County then that relieves us of the limited funds that we receive and allows us to put that money in other areas.”

Construction crews should start the projects by the beginning of June.

