Veterans exchange information with patients

Medical representatives from Tennessee were in Arkansas on Monday.
Representatives from the VA Medical Center in Memphis hosted a Town Hall Meeting for veterans.
It took place in the 1st National Bank Arena on Arkansas State University’s campus.
Medical Center Director for the VA Medical Center in Memphis David Dunning said they want to hear from the veterans they work to serve.
“We came down here, to take a pulse of the community and to try and address some of their concerns," Dunning said. "The VA Medical Center covers 53 counties across three states. And all of them are unique. So, we wanted to come to Northeast Arkansas and make sure we were meeting the needs up here and see their concerns.”
Dunning said they also wanted to make veterans aware of changes they’ve made.
“We want to pass on some changes we’re making down in the VA Medical Center,” Dunning said. “After they get the primary care here, it’s going to make things easier for them down there. Like valet parking that we’ve instituted. And as we upgrade parts of the building, making it easier for veterans to find their services. We’ve combined all the services of eligibility, enrollment and those kinds of things all at the main entrance, so they don’t have to wander all over the hospital just to get in the system. So, we’re here to impart that and show how we’re trying to make it easier on them to get the care they need.”
Veteran Terry Long of Trumann said he wanted to hear what they had to say.
“We wanted to hear the updates from the Memphis VA,” Long said. “Because I’m a patient there. I’m a veteran that receives care in Memphis.”
Long said he thought the information was useful.
“They’re giving us dates about the services they offer at the Memphis VA,” Long said. “And also, some of the construction they’ve done, and they’ve totally renovated the west side of the medical center. And I’m expecting to receive updates on the status of that and all the enhanced services they’re offering.”
Dunning said there are a couple of things people can do for more information.
“If people want to keep up to date with all the information,” Dunning said. “They can certainly go to Facebook. We have a Facebook page where my public affairs officer posts a lot of the things we’re doing. You can also call or just come down. Because in that main lobby, we have the red ambassador coat program where the people wearing red coats show you around. We have volunteer services, and we can show you what we’re about if you come down there.”
For more information about the VA Medical Center in Memphis, click here.
