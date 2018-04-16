ABC approves conditional dancing permit at Jonesboro establishment

The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control board conditionally approved a dancing only permit for The Office Grill in Marketplace in Jonesboro.

According to the ABC website, the meeting took place April 11.

There were no public official objections.

The conditional approval was granted as conditional upon attending seminars that fall after the board's meetings in April and May.

In other actions, the ABC Board of Directors also approved multiple "beer off premises, small farm wine-retail & Grocery store wine permits" for Fred's Stores around Region 8.

The locations approved include stores in Augusta, Cherokee Village, Forrest City, Harrisburg, Manila, Mountain Home, Marked Tree, Newport, Osceola, Paragould, and West Memphis.

