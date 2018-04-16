Arrow Workshop at Parkin Archeological State Park

Parkin, AR - So many people collect arrowheads without thinking about the rest of the tool: the arrow itself!! Learn how to make cane and dowel rod arrow shafts, attach stone points, and prepare and attach fletching to make authentic looking Mississippian arrows. Bring your own stone points to haft or use our reproductions. This all happen April 21, 2018 from 1:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Visitor Center. Preregistration is required and there is a $15 fee. Participant minimum is 5 and maximum is 15. Ages 11 and up.