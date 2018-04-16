George Takei visit marks five years of internment camp museum - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

George Takei visit marks five years of internment camp museum

MCGEHEE, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Actor George Takei returned to Southeast Arkansas on Monday to commemorate five years of the World War II Japanese American Internment Museum.

According to a report from NBC Affiliate KARK in Little Rock, Takei spoke to several people gathered outside the museum in McGehee.

Takei and his family were ordered to an internment camp in Rohwer during World War II.

People from all over the state and country attended the event Monday.

Many see the museum as a place towards a better future.

"This museum here, here in the town of McGehee, Arkansas is teaching a lesson that all Americans should know about," Takei said.

Takei said he has visited Arkansas about a dozen times for things like Star Trek conventions and the opening of the Clinton Presidential Library.

