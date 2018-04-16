Teens have prom, despite tornado ravaged town

A tornado didn't stop one Arkansas high school from hosting their prom.

The tornado on April 13 left most of the town of Mountainburg in the dark over the weekend, but that didn't halt the teens from having their black tie affair.

According to KARK, a confirmed EF-2 tornado came through their home of Mountainburg, pulling down trees, scattering debris, and knocking out power for thousands in the area.

The teens couldn't help but think about a high school rite of passage as the storm passed through.

