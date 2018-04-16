Gov. Hutchinson weighs on plan to drug test food stamp recipient - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Gov. Hutchinson weighs on plan to drug test food stamp recipients

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Source: Arkansas Secretary of State Website) Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Source: Arkansas Secretary of State Website)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Governor Asa Hutchinson weighed in on Monday on a plan that would allow states to drug test some food stamp recipients.

According to Little Rock NBC Affiliate KARK, the proposal from the Trump Administration would be narrowly targeted, only applying to about 5% of SNAP participants.

Hutchinson called the plan a pilot for drug screenings.

He said he would support that and for-cause testing. He is still waiting on details from Washington, D.C.

“Where there is reasonable suspicion that a welfare recipient is on drugs that they are then tested and have consequences or get treatment for that,” Hutchinson said. “To me, that’s more cost-effective and actually leads to a better result."

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

