Central Arkansas woman rides out storm on a houseboat in marina

A Faulkner County woman was forced to ride out the weekend storms on her houseboat.

According to KARK, Judy Stockrahm has a boat on Greers Ferry Lake, which is where she was when the storm hit Friday night.

Strockrahm said they just recently moved the boat to a different marina last year.

"We were the last houseboat down on one end, and our neighbors had a houseboat brand new," Strockrahm said.

The winds that hit the marina were straight-line winds, not a tornado, but they still reached between 85 and 90 miles an hour.

