Central Arkansas woman rides out storm on a houseboat in marina - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Central Arkansas woman rides out storm on a houseboat in marina

(Source: USACE) (Source: USACE)
(KAIT/KARK) -

A Faulkner County woman was forced to ride out the weekend storms on her houseboat.

According to KARK, Judy Stockrahm has a boat on Greers Ferry Lake, which is where she was when the storm hit Friday night.

Strockrahm said they just recently moved the boat to a different marina last year.

"We were the last houseboat down on one end, and our neighbors had a houseboat brand new," Strockrahm said. 

The winds that hit the marina were straight-line winds, not a tornado, but they still reached between 85 and 90 miles an hour.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Sunday, April 29 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 21:39:44 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:10:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

  • Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:27:37 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:51:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

  • Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:24:26 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:39:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly