Officers perform several water rescues during weekend storms

Rain Friday night into Saturday morning turned roads in DeWitt into small rivers.

Officer Randy Irby and Jake Inman were called out to help a family stranded in a home, according to a report from Little Rock NBC Affiliate KARK.

Within minutes, a neighbor came around with his bass fishing boat.

When they were able to rescue the family, the water was ankle deep in their raised mobile home.

Police say about six high water rescues were performed for people stranded in cars in Arkansas County during the storms.

"It was honestly really nice to see that a community like this will actually just step up and assist anybody in need," Irby said.

