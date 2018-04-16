Officers perform several water rescues during weekend storms - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Officers perform several water rescues during weekend storms

(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Rain Friday night into Saturday morning turned roads in DeWitt into small rivers.

Officer Randy Irby and Jake Inman were called out to help a family stranded in a home, according to a report from Little Rock NBC Affiliate KARK.

Within minutes, a neighbor came around with his bass fishing boat.

When they were able to rescue the family, the water was ankle deep in their raised mobile home.

Police say about six high water rescues were performed for people stranded in cars in Arkansas County during the storms.

"It was honestly really nice to see that a community like this will actually just step up and assist anybody in need," Irby said.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Revival keeps teen's legacy alive

    Sunday, April 29 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 21:39:44 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:10:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

    Laikyn Willett died in a car crash several weeks ago, but her friends and family are still honoring the teen.

  • Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Group cleans cemetery, learns history

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:27:37 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:51:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

    A group gathered to clean-up the Jonesboro City Cemetery on Sunday.

  • Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Police investigate threat of violence to school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:24:26 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-04-29 22:39:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to Walnut Ridge School District, with officials saying they will keep a heavy officer presence at the school. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly