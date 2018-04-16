O'Neill Homers Twice; Redbirds Complete 6-1 Homestand

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tyler O’Neill hit two home runs and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, and Max Schrock was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in a 7-4 Memphis Redbirds (10-2) win over the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) (3-7) Monday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

With the win, Memphis matches the 2000 and 2001 teams for the best 12-game start in franchise history at 10-2.

O’Neill is hitting .487 (19-39) with six home runs, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, two doubles, and a triple on his 10-game hitting streak. He leads the Pacific Coast League and is tied for first in all of Minor League Baseball with his six long balls, and he already has two two-homer games and six multi-RBI contests.

Schrock has now hit in five-straight games and 10-of-11 played on the year, and he has had three hits in back-to-back games.

Dakota Hudson went 6.0 innings in a win for the Redbirds to move to 3-0 on the season, allowing two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Andrew Morales and Preston Guilmet finished the game out of the bullpen, with Guilmet picking up his fourth save on the year.

Counting his last start of the 2017 regular season, his two starts in the 2017 Pacific Coast League playoffs, and his three starts so far in 2018, Hudson is 6-0 with a 3.44 ERA (13er/34.0ip) and has worked at least 5.0 innings in each start.

Iowa was 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position on the day, and Memphis turned a double play and had a chance for two others.

The Redbirds hit the road for seven games at Omaha and Iowa running through next Monday, before returning to AutoZone Park for nine games April 25-May 3.