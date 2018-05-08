UPDATE: Police chief on medical leave, officer back at work - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

UPDATE: Police chief on medical leave, officer back at work

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The mayor of Walnut Ridge says his police chief remains off duty while another officer has returned to work.

Mayor Charles Snapp said Tuesday that Chief Chris Kirksey is no longer on paid administrative leave but not on active duty. However, he is still an employee of the city.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Matt Cook returned to duty last week.

Both officers had been placed on paid administrative leave in April after a lawsuit was filed by a Lawrence County man in federal court.

As of May 30, Mayor Snapp confirmed to Region 8 News that Kirksey is currently on medical leave and a return date has not been set at this time.

Captain Jordan Cooksey is currently handling the duties usually handled by the police chief.

