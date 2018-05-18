Search for Stone County man ends with arrest

The search for a possibly armed wanted man is now over, authorities said Saturday.

According to a Facebook post on the Stone County Sheriff's Office webpage, Phillip Callahan of Stone County is in custody. No details were released about the arrest but authorities had been searching for him for some time after he fled from police after a chase.

Authorities said Friday that deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle in the Fredonia Cemetery area when a deputy spotted another suspicious vehicle in the same area.

When deputies attempted to stop the suspicious vehicle, the person fled at speeds over 100 mph.

Police say during the pursuit, Callahan drove through a locked gate, destroying it.

Callahan and another male ran into a wooded area off of Sunny Land Road.

It was later learned that Callahan, after crashing through the gate, attempted to set the vehicle on fire, but was unsuccessful due to the fact deputies were closing in.

Deputies say he was possibly armed with a handgun when he fled.

Deputies searched for Callahan by air, before having to suspend the search due to darkness.

He had been wanted for parole absconding, kidnapping, felony fleeing, and terroristic threatening.

This is not the first time Callahan has been wanted by law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.