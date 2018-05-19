Kids Expo offers help for parents

Several area groups participated in the 2018 Kids Expo Saturday at the Mall at Turtle Creek. (Source: KAIT-TV)

An event Saturday in Jonesboro provided key information for children and parents alike, with groups also helping parents keep children safe.

The 3rd annual Kids Expo was held at the Mall at Turtle Creek, with families receiving free child safety ID kits among other items. Families also received information about social media and its dangers, which was the focus of this year's event.

Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley said recent news stories have put a close eye on social media.

"This year, we changed the focus just a little bit because we seen the issues right here in Region 8," Presley said. "So we are promoting information on social media and on online safety, not only for the children but for the parents."

In addition to the information, children who attended also had the chance to visit booths including those from the Girl Scouts.

