Group holds rally to end mass incarceration

A large group gathered to rally for change on Saturday at the Future For Felons End Mass Incarceration Rally.

The rally was held at Greater Dimensions World Outreach Ministries.

The church said this is just part of preaching forgiveness and uses the #JesusLovesFelons to promote the cause.

The church's minister said mass incarceration is not only about the injustice of keeping felons locked up, but it's also about laws that can alienate felons.

"We believe in personal responsibility, you did a crime, you need to be punished," he said. "However, after punishment and after the debt has been paid to society, there needs to be an honest, legitimate chance to re-enter."

The group began hosting events like this in 2017 with only four people at their first rally.

Within the year they have more than tripled their number of supporters.

They hope hosting events like this will bring change in felon's rights in the United States.

