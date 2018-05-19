Car dealership hosts fundraiser for local police department

Central Ford hosted a fundraiser in Trumann Saturday to help the local police department.

The company held the Ford Drive for Your Community at the Trumann Walmart to help raise funds for the police department to receive upgrades.

Residents were invited to test drive new Ford vehicles.

For each test drive, Ford donated $20 to the Trumann Police Department.

The money collected will go towards helping the department upgrade their dispatch center.

More than 100 people participated in the event Saturday.

"We were needing in the police department and they have a big need right now to update their dispatch system so, this affects the police department and the other first responders in the city,” Tony Fowler, a Central Ford employee, said.

