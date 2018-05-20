Juveniles arrested after shooting at police

Three juveniles were arrested this weekend after they fired a shot at a police detective during a vehicle break-in, Searcy police said Sunday.

The juveniles, whose names and ages were not released, were arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault after police went to the area behind Cash Savers in the 600 block of East Race Street in Searcy.

In a media release, Searcy Police Sgt. Steve Hernandez said police received a call about the three juveniles trying to break into vehicles when the incident happened.

"A Searcy police detective was nearby working an unrelated case. That detective responded and located the three juveniles. The Detective ordered them to stop, but they fled on foot and fired one shot at the detective. Another detective working the same unrelated case also responded and apprehended one of the suspects while the original responding Detective took the other two into custody," Hernandez said.

Officers also found a pistol on one of the juveniles, Hernandez said, noting the detectives were not injured.

