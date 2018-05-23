A Family For Me: Kaiden

Kaiden is a relatively quiet kid, but becomes a little more outgoing when he gets to know you a little better.

He's been in foster care for four years, with the last three years being in the same home.

While that is a stable foster home, having a forever family is the ultimate goal.

Kaiden likes watching TV, sleeping in, and reading. He does have a sibling that was recently adopted, which has created some anxiety that is currently being treated.

Kaiden likes dogs because they fetch and play in the mud.

Adoption Specialist Tracy Holloway says that Kaiden would do best in a home with no other kids or just older siblings. If you are interested in adoption, click here.